The clanking was surprisingly loud. It was windy out. I decided what I was hearing was a metal ring hitting a flagpole.
The bright light in the nearby church parking lot was still on, flooding the bottom of the window I was looking through with a puddle of yellow light. The sky was starting to turn blue.
The horizontal thin line of our window blinds with the vertical string cord holding them evenly spaced reminded me all the more of the national news station’s profile of the candle jar maker in northern Wisconsin.
She’d grown up there speaking Ukrainian with her grandparents. Her ER doctor father and other volunteers were helping her fill the thousands of orders. She’d already donated well over 100 thousand dollars to an aid organization providing bandages to victims of violence in Ukraine. She was wearing a yellow sweatshirt decorated with a sunflower. The candles resembled the Ukrainian flag.
I’ve worshiped where there were flags up front — probably also sunflowers. Freedom of religion, separation of church and state — heady and soulful topics. I was, and perhaps still am, more interested in the crayons in the Sunday school rooms.
There was a piece on the radio about the International Owl Center in southern Minnesota auctioning off kid art that had been entered into contests over the years from Ukrainian children. They were also able to donate over a $100 thousand from their first auction as relief for the war-torn. There will be more.
I remember sitting on a little wooden chair at a sturdy low table for Sunday school with a couple of tins of crayons nearby. The tight fitting lids had been carefully pried off. Many of the crayons if not most had little if any paper still around them. You had to scribble a bit on the back of the paper to discover the true colors.
A mom brought in a boy a year or two younger than me. She was demonstrating how to handle a crayon. She said she didn’t know how it was taught in school, but she liked to color with little circles. I had to share what I’d learned in higher education of kindergarten or first grade.
The official approach was to go all in one direction — either up and down, or back and forth, not too hard.
Mindful of directions, and probably not pushing too hard, it’s perhaps always a good time to consider one’s true colors.
Although it was more intense the day before, a cold wind still blew on Sunday morning, and flags elsewhere also flew at half-mast for the former UN Ambassador. Many local churches are making donations to Ukraine to help alleviate suffering.
