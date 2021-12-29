There were voices coming from the alley. I stopped. It sounded like giggling. Peeking around the corner I saw a young man holding a young woman up in his arms. I got a glimpse of her white turtleneck sweater under the multicolored bulbs. Someone was taking their picture, perhaps engagement. Aww. Heartwarming.
Being adequately bundled up I decided to walk down to the river to see the sunset. Good call. Wow. All kinds of nice reflections. I considered wrestling out my phone to snap a picture of the train tracks that were gleaming in subtle hues. But decided against it, opting to hold a picture in my mind only, staying put right there between the two sets of parallel metal rails.
As for snapping, I’d heard tree branches being broken before I arrived at the alley. They were systematically being fed into a fire pit on a lawn in front of a church with open doors. There was to be caroling. But before straining back in that direction, I wanted to check on some different bulbs — amaryllis in a pot on the windowsill of an intriguingly flashy shop. They weren’t there. They’d been part of my personal advent calendar of sorts (along with the cool laminated picture of an elaborate Victorian collar serving as notice that face coverings were required, posted on the 100-plus years old door at the back of the church now establishing a blaze). In place of bulbs with green just beginning to appear was a Christmas cactus, blooming. It’s succulent strings of leaves were spilling out over the edges of the basket. An intricate pale pink blossom was in full glory near the door handle. Several other buds were showing clear indication they would be splendid soon, too.
Getting within hearing range of the now gathered carolers I clearly heard, “Oh Come All Ye Faithful.” They were almost as comforting as the subtle words of encouragement, “Come now…,” which the times I seem to recall hearing them spoken generally meant more directly to calmly settle down, try to take a look around and simply relax.
