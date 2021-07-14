There were signs, there were banners, there were artsy gardens — but there was no one there.
Moments later, another woman and I greeted each other through rolled down car windows. No, I didn’t know the password for Zoom. I thought I’d hurry off to a different worship service starting in a few minutes. We wished each other a good day.
I saw her nice black sedan turn off the highway into the sprawling nursery with the magenta colored greenhouse as we both headed back toward town.
Checking the YouTube page for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northfield the most recent posting seems to be from June. Let’s listen in.
In addition to the pleasant bleeping sound, which I presume indicated someone successfully logging in, there were references to aspects of life that are spiritual, intellectual and ethical. We were clued in to anticipate “best efforts” — “not perfection.”
My husband had been along on the way to visit family when the aforementioned signage had caught my attention. He later wondered out loud if that wasn’t the church our neighbor across the field in rural Goodhue County attends. That did sound right from when the four of us were out for a fun dinner together pre-pandemic.
I thought I might see her in person, without the hovering dust of a gravel road as we waved in passing. (I wonder if she put some of the colorful metal decorations in the tree off the parking lot by the mosaic tiles spelling out “peace.”)
She momentarily dominated the screen (looking great, I must say) enunciating the important word “unmute …” to our capable master of ceremonies.
I particularly appreciated mention of the solstice since this neighbor used to deliver poetic cards to the end of our driveway for such occasions.
The majority of the service consisted of readings from “To Kill a Mockingbird” — with a couple of the readers sharing their radio announcer skills. One of the readings referred to the lack of “ecclesiastical impediments.”
It was good to be reminded of the success an 8-year-old girl had in defusing a situation by asking a burly fellow to greet his son for her. The importance of seeing things from another’s point of view (while you “keep your head up and your fists down”) is considered paramount — with a neighbor’s porch being a good place to start and perhaps conclude.
The video at the end featuring the fellowship’s choir sounded great over my earbuds, and black birds magically taking flight on the stained glass behind the chalice and candles made for a memorable visual to “sustain simple joys.”
