Listening to a long and involved conversation about “God consciousness” online recently, I learned that robots aren’t good at doing dishes. One of the things I did while I had electronic cords running from my pocket to my ears was … dishes. I felt like I’d clicked some cosmic “I am not a robot” box.
What is a box, anyway? That’s the kind of question that might’ve been part of the online conversation. The earnest pontificator had unequivocally stated, “God isn’t real like a table.”
On the drive well into Wisconsin I took a smallish plastic box (well, bigger than a breadbox). With its slightly concave snap-on white lid it made a fine end table. It contained family memorabilia. Part of the contents was a decades old handmade tweed coat and cap, which will soon fit the babe in arms great-grandson of the seamstress. Also included was a picture of his grandpa wearing the rakish ensemble while clutching an ear of golden corn, one red sock showing.
There was talk of throwing out the hooded sweatshirt that had been my older brother’s COVID recovery garb, and comments of seeing places on the news obliterated by hurricane Ian that he and his family had been to just the week before. I could feel my eyes opening wide hearing about it all.
Around much larger tables, there was conversation about the therapeutic practice of brainspotting based on eye movement, and (different table, different day) how a chicken focusing on an object will keep its head perfectly still even if you pick it up and gently gyrate its body. You can Google it; there are videos.
The philosophical discussion by the two guys on the split screen included commenting on “the mystery of hypothesis generation.” It interested somebody to analyze why chickens hold a gaze so intently — keeping their eye on the prize. There’s some truth there.
The definition of God offered by the guy turning the conceptual tables was, “the animating spirit of truth.” He strongly advised against lying to yourself. So, I guess I should admit I overheard the manager tell the opera house usher he shouldn’t have let us into the bar area without tickets to the show. He divulged his reprimand to us on our way out of the cozy lounge area, not our first of the evening, (complete with our purchase of delicious brownies). But we did have a nice chat about upcoming shows and how a number of the acts come up the river to Red Wing. He even knew exactly where I’d gotten my coffee in between, amidst roundabout construction.
The consciousness talk did advocate “circumambulating” to increase the resolution of your individual map of the world. From cosmic events (did you see the lunar eclipse?) to beverage selections there are choices to be made, perspectives to be gained.
Kate Josephson worked as a church secretary in Red Wing. She seeks out religious experiences where she goes.
