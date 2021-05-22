My smartphone locked up. Not good. It wasn’t recognizing my finger swipe to shut it down so I could restart it.
I tried washing my hands and wiping off the screen that didn’t work. Plus, I realized I could swipe down to adjust the screen brightness, etc. So that wasn’t it. Also, I realized Siri was willing to talk to me even though I had the volume off — the little words would appear at the bottom of the screen if I asked a question. Such as, is my phone being hacked? Her helpful (not) reply was "I can’t really tell" -- I think that's a direct quote.
Her follow-up comment was something to the extent of "things aren’t always that simple." How profound. I was reminded why I don’t bother to chat with her very much. Sigh.
I hurried into the phone store. There were only two people in front of me and they were being helped. But it’s not a fast process. I remember that from when I bought my phone.
A gentleman behind me asked if my transaction would be quick. I said I really didn’t know; my screen was locked up. He said he just wanted to buy a charger.
When the capable young man did come to visit with me from after his precise dealings with the previous customer, I quickly showed him my screen and mentioned to him that the gentleman behind me only wanted to buy a charger.
My young hero took the phone from me pushed a series of buttons, which took all of about three seconds and said, “Let’s see if that works.”
Then he helped the other guy.
I said something about “I thought I tried that about 10 times already.” He clarified it was more intricate than what I could see. It was something about turning the volume all the way up and then all the way down along with use of the power button. Who knew. Clearly not me. Still don’t.
He said it happened to two people yesterday. He (now on the phone) shook his head when I asked if I owed him anything for his trouble.
Settings — volume and light. When to turn things up, when to turn them down. When to think about something else entirely.
I recalled that there are three separate “settings” in the Lutheran Book of Worship. They seek to establish an interesting level of variety without the uneasiness of constant change. Setting 3 uses some of the minor keys common in Scandinavian music — more serious than sad.
I guess the phone was a minor hassle in the scheme of things. Maybe more sad than serious.
To clear my mind and the table, so to speak, I decided to set up a place setting — partly reminded of a local spiritual woman’s love of taking solace in lilacs.
