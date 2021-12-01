You don’t want to know how long it took me to untangle this necklace.
At first I was having churchy thoughts about getting dressed up on Sundays. I was working a pea-sized knot back and forth between my thumb and finger — trying for a reverse of the way we were taught to create a knot in the end of a piece of thread after threading it through a needle. Then I was holding it up like a cat’s cradle string game gone wrong. Then when I put it on a white plate a fly from the wall landed in my hair. Not helping. I couldn’t say there were no flies on me. However, by that point I’d realized there were two chains involved — a clue.
The larger locket had already been set aside. It has pictures in it, confirming it had been my grandmother’s. Maybe I do remember her wearing it.
At the end of the day I concluded I missed church. I went with the first video that came across my Facebook feed. When it got to the man about town sermon setting I was able to declare mentally if not out loud (or maybe I did say it out loud), “I was just there!”
A friend and I had walked up to Oakwood Cemetery that day as an intentional All Saints Sunday sojourn. All the empty flower pots were resting in their individual black metal stands. Sprigs of bittersweet added dots of color around the edges of the property. Pastor Justin’s polished brown shoes standing firm near gravestones amidst the vigorously rustling leaves told us about a grocery store conversation he’d had regarding the 23rd Psalm often used at funerals. He’d tried to explain that there are strengths and weaknesses to variations on the standard version.
A melody new to me with the words “goodness and mercy shall surely follow me” was still in my head the next morning as ground-fog slowly billowed and then dissipated beyond the silhouette of intricately interwoven tree branches with their newly exposed lacy twigs. A little dash of jet stream was colorfully illuminated by the rising sun.
The worship video for United Lutheran in Red Wing had featured a virtuoso on the trumpet for the postlude playing “When all the saints come marching in.”
After this picture was taken, the bright sunlight helped me discern one very fine chain was slightly more yellow than the other. As I was using a sharply pointed wooden skewer to tease apart the jumbled links I could imagine my grandmother with her gray braid pinned up in a bun pointing out where to ease one strand under another so things could come around full circle again as originally intended.
