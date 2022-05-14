There was a labyrinth at a little retreat center Mom and I stayed at one Mother’s Day. I don’t recall if we actually set foot on it, but I do recall getting a loaf of her favorite bread, a jar of her favorite jam and having tea and toast in the little communal kitchen. She said she really enjoyed the whole experience – I believe she meant it.
I heard a program on the radio this Mother’s Day weekend about “preference falsification.” Sometimes people claim they really liked something without being entirely truthful about it. The problem with that is you can end up getting more of the same, and squelching other viable ideas – not the kind of jam you want to get yourself into.
Given the show’s example, perhaps a guest could’ve clarified that they enjoyed watching the movie, but what they really valued more was the discussion afterwards. A little less suspension of reality; a little more getting real.
The first time I heard someone make a distinction between being truly in favor of life, beyond the moment of birth (with no offers to babysit or buy diapers) was an impromptu pontification by a pastor as she was making her way through the front office to her desk. She voiced her convictions.
Now when I think back, I recall one time when Mom seemed a little bit rattled in our kitchen at home after having a phone conversation with someone. She made a comment to me somewhat along those same lines about people needing to be able to take care of a baby once they have them.
The day before the heady discussion on the radio I had a relaxing therapeutic head massage. The practitioner commented that a certain part of the gentle manipulation was like “watching grass grow;” I liked that part. (Plus, grassroots efforts are generally considered to be a good thing, right?)
I also enjoyed having words come to mind for the relaxing instrumental music she was playing, such as “morning has broken” and “born free.” I was halfway anticipating “raindrops keep falling on my head” — but that would’ve been less metaphorical and more of a reality check.
