Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota... Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on the Mississippi River. For the Mississippi River...including Royalton 4NW, St. Cloud, Hwy 169 at Champlin, Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk, Fridley abv 37th Ave NE, St. Paul, Hastings L/D 2, Red Wing L/D 3, Red Wing...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...From Monday evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday evening and continue rising to 16.6 feet Saturday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 06/30/1957. &&