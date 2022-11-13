So, there we were, driving along the scenic roads of Pierce County when I did a double take. I thought, “hang glider?” Not really. But definitely a hovering yellow helicopter — looked like maybe lowering a guy onto a high wire pole. Amazing.
My line of sight was quickly obscured. (However, ideas about UFOs continued, especially given having just driven through Elmwood.)
So, new topic, a moment later I said, “I really want to go to that library sometime” — mostly just to look around. Maybe they even have a hidden pigeon too, as some shelves did elsewhere. It wouldn’t be as convenient to return a book; I like how you can get one in Cannon Falls and return it in Red Wing and vice versa. That still kind of amazes me.
With so much of the corn harvested we were noticing more of the small rural cemeteries. This one in Goodhue County has caught my attention more than once. My husband and I recently stopped to admire it further, mostly just around the edges.
There are some personalized headstones awaiting an end date. There’s also a very old monument toward the back with a towering Washington Monument-esque design. It has sleek edges, a sharp point and a name matching the local township. I’ve always liked the word Featherstone. It’s noted on a county website that church services were held at the home of an early settler matching this surname in the 1850s.
I remember being at a rural church sometime in the last decade and visiting briefly with a nice woman who shared that name. She suggested getting coffee. I was interested but unavailable.
Checking social media to confirm a friend’s birthday I saw a suggested friendship with someone by that last name. Interesting. A different person I think, but I’m not sure. I’ll have to “confirm” to find out more.
It’s hard to make out the word behind the tall grass, but “HOPE” is there. I think I’ve heard it said that hope isn’t just wishful thinking — to be fulfilled, it takes discipline and determination. I used to write that word on the back of tests in school … probably pop quizzes as well as ones for which I’d done some diligent preparation.
After looking at that sign, I tried to study some other concrete symbols a little more. I wonder if part of the art deco design at the county building represents ears of corn. And what are those berries over the blue church doors: holly, lingonberry?
A childhood friend and I used to “paint” on stones at the base of our barn. The nearby stock tank water was handy. I can imagine we used corn cobs to design feathers or vise versa.
Resident pigeons could be consistently found high up in the barn. A letter written by Dad in the 1950s refers to a racing pigeon that got off track and showed up at the farm. As with that and some other situations, one must occasionally look up, be amazed and await further instruction from afar.
Kate Josephson worked as a church secretary in Red Wing. She seeks out religious experiences where she goes.
