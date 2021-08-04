When I stepped out the front door of the little house my friends had rented for a few weeks, I heard the tolling of church bells.
That seemed like an invitation to step off the front porch with its white wicker furniture, past the decorative picket fencing, in search of the source of this sound. I’d noticed the big church less than two blocks away — a comfortable distance for a stroll with my seahorse motif mug of tea. I got to say, “good morning” to several joggers. There wasn’t really a sidewalk, so I had to cross the busy narrow street a couple times.
Nearing the big white building, I could hear faint keyboard music inside. Venturing up the wide sidewalk toward the double doors I thought I might peek in the windows, through or around the wreaths that hung there. Then a door burst open from the inside. A woman in a patterned tunic — reminiscent of stained glass — propped the doors wide open … all the better to take a moment to gaze down the aisle.
I had noticed this church on previous trips to Cape Cod, primarily given its proximity to the preferred grocery store. A recently purchased round white cardboard container of peach ice cream from their freezer cases made its way to the rental’s freezing compartment and was met with a serving spoon multiple times during my brief stay.
As we drove back from a quick trip to the national park seashore a couple days later in the week, I played over my phone’s speakers part of the daily Bible podcast I’ve been following as my friend maneuvered through the flow of traffic. I could not have told you the words “kitchen utensil” appear in the Bible, but we both heard it. It had something to do with ignoring false idols and avoiding superstition — conjuring up images of various mundane inanimate objects.
In the middle of our first night there, we’d heard the yips and hollers of a small pack of coyotes hurrying through the neighborhood. At dawn I heard the caws of a gathering of crows sounding like they were making plans for their day.
Whether plans are enhanced by man-made devices or disrupted by God’s creatures, simple pleasures are good provisions for ‘owning’ your own experience.
