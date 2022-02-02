The reflection of flashing colored lights from snow removal equipment bouncing through the prism hanging in our bedroom window made me think of Zumbrota in the wee hours one morning. Why, isn’t entirely clear to me. I may’ve been dreaming of a barn similar to their covered bridge, which by proximity had me thinking of their cluster of city buildings — including the lovely room in the library with all the windows.
I’m going with it … and for/to it.
Maybe on the way there I’ll drive past St. John’s near Goodhue where I saw the children playing colorful handbells when I watched one of their worship services online. I probably won’t drive over to Lands Lutheran Church with the nice park on the other side of town, but I did enjoy hearing about all the migrating birds that land there.
It’s not too soon to start thinking about spring.
Geese flying south while I stood outside the majestically illuminated side windows of St. Paul’s in Red Wing early one Saturday evening during advent might already be contemplating their eventual return.
Before getting in the car I did catch part of Lands’ livestream. In less time than it would take someone to have a few dips in the Jordan River it “exceeded expectations.” Hearing one of my favorite Bible stories and songs, made my “soul rejoice” — and reminded me that it’s often effective to do the simple thing.
I’d gotten out some colorful decorations for my dashboard to liven up the scenery during the drive on a dreary day. Realizing it was the birthday of the woman who’d mailed me the packet of festive feathers for my birthday seemed serendipitous. We did somewhat flock together; I’d gotten married at the same church where her son was baptized. She isn’t one of the dear friends I’ve rendezvoused with near this particular bridge over the years— but I can easily imagine enjoying simply doing so.
