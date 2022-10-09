I took the train to Chicago. Well, one stop before downtown actually. It was on time, a little early even. But it seems the schedule has officially changed to run part of an hour later. Works for me.
My husband sat on the outside bench with me for a few minutes before we heard the whistle blow in the distance and saw the no-crossing arms drop. We got in a couple nods with truck drivers coming back from the elevator, and did a little people and dog watching.
I couldn’t get a good enough look at the jester statue from the window to see if he had a drop of condensation clinging to the tip of his nose, as he did when I walked past the morning before. I did look out the window at the right moment to see the big peacock feathers painted on the side of the pastel colored building in Frontenac. A fine backdrop for a photo, I would think — like the silver angel wings ideally positioned in other places.
Women across the aisle from me were both wearing black slacks and bright colored tops. They put their feet up and reminded themselves of all the fun they had near La Crosse. They made mention of where they walked, where they ate, and what day they went to the museum — prompting each other with details such as, “then we went around the corner… when we sat at the bar.” The word “church” may even have been mentioned.
I recently read in my aunt’s diary how she once took the 2 a.m. train to Mankato for homecoming; clearly that was way “back in the day.” I also read how she, a Presbyterian, and her gentleman friend, a Catholic, drove 60 miles to go to a Baptist church together. She borrowed the beloved hired man’s catechism book to study — noting there were “many similarities, and many differences,” complete with seldom used underlining.
There’s new vinyl upholstery on the passenger seats. It’s mostly shades of gray with dark blue armrests and a narrow strip of red piping at about neck level. Piping reminds me of choir robe stoles. Details, details.
It was a quick trip through the tunnel near Tunnel City, without the conductor telling us how long it is this time. There was no getting slowed behind a freight train. There was glancing up in time to see the first of the light at the end of the tunnel. Rough hewn limestone was a solid backdrop for displaying a wide array of bright colors changing during this majestic season.
