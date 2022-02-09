It’s a fair comment.
The play was performed in a church basement. ID and vaccination cards were required at the front door; masks had to be properly worn throughout the 70-minute one-act play. The N95 mask I used as a liner was more comfortable than I’d anticipated — particularly after I found the little clamp wire for the bridge of my nose. I’d sent my niece a recording in advance of me whistling enthusiastically since that wasn’t going to happen in person.
They had to add chairs. The play was great. Waiting for the performers to come out the back door was quite wintery. By contrast, the guest bed in the corner of my niece’s third floor was particularly cozy and delightful.
A box of old hats I’d sent her were over by the sunny window above the front door. Earlier that day her young daughter had gotten permission to try them on. Cute. (The purple one is her mother’s favorite.)
Mugs of tea were sipped around an oval dining room table after selections had been made from an extensive assortment of teabags neatly arranged in the the middle drawer of an antique corner cupboard. Noisy household maintenance work was going on in the basement. Heat was rerouted. A sagging corner was shored up. It’s a process.
Near dawn on Sunday, light was starting to get caught in the sheer netting of a dress sleeve on the sewing mannequin. Later the metal drawer pulls of a large heavy bureau, which I was told had been a challenge to move up the stairs — providing an enduring sense of accomplishment for those involved — began to glisten.
What’s behind the sealed green half-door will remain a mystery. But as for the rest of the solid foursquare home, I believe God, like everywhere, is there.
