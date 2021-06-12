A woman I saw for spiritual direction years ago said she sensed there might be a place in or near Maiden Rock special to me.
I remember driving around on a rainy day trying to discern a specific location that might present a certain sense of peace and wellbeing. I even pulled into a little parking lot by some stone signage about a creek and cracked the window.
When I heard running water over the sound of light rain I was delighted to discover the clear fast-moving stream. I called it good for the day.
A different time I made it through an overgrown trail to the rock promontory. That was awesome. I tied a gauzy floral scarf onto a sturdy prairie plant in the meadow area and watched it flutter in the breeze.
And there’s the dock. I’ve been there with a dear friend, beloved nieces and nephews and again by myself on Sunday. There was a little smooth-edged piece of green glass in the beach there, which I picked up gave to said friend later that day. After I had a moment on one of the benches, I looked back to see two children in bright colored clothing literally dancing their way off of it — bouncing along with the waves.
I was less aware of the existence of this little church.
Maiden Rock United Methodist Church first caught my attention online sometime during 2020 in connection with other Methodist churches in the area. I enjoyed being near it for longer than I anticipated on Sunday. It’s nestled in around the curve across the street near the old school turned inn. (My husband and I stayed there once after I’d seen it on a garden tour — loved it.) This day I also noticed the pretty flower pots by the post office and the colorful playground equipment by the village hall.
Driving back north, I more clearly saw a place across the river. The Villa Maria’s tile roofs were catching the sunlight. (The new owner is someone I worked for once. Exciting.)
In its prior iteration, a different spiritual director held a journaling retreat there. (She also played the piano there as well as at the Methodist and I believe even the Catholic churches in Red Wing.)
Direction can come from the wind, the currents or looking back from the other side.
