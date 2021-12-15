Everything seemed so much more black and white when I woke up on Sunday morning — only literally. It had snowed a little overnight, adding a fine layer of highlight definition to rooftops and sidewalks.
I missed the live nativity Saturday evening but caught the livestream of the worship service on Sunday morning at Grace Lutheran Church located on County 4 Blvd. outside the town of Goodhue.
Pastor Martin talked about preparing the way. Two advent candles were shining bright. There were also blue banners, red poinsettias, and strings of white lights on evergreens.
The congregation sang songs containing the words “consolation” and “zeal.” Scripture included words about how the spirit, which inspired the good work begun in you, “will carry it on to completion.”
I like the idea of “abounding” more and more in depth of insight, and being guided by “love of others” to discern knowledge that informs best actions — thereby one might be “true and blameless.”
Out my windows at home I watched tire tracks — both car and bicycle — fade, and sturdy brown leaves hop, skip and jump down the street in a rush of the wind.
Pastor said over 100 cars came to the nativity. When I drove over there after noon the signs still stood firm, as did the silhouette of the Bethlehem cityscape.
The way had been well prepared.
There was another billboard about the magi near a mobile fire pit with stars on the screen covering. Near where I got out of my car there was an empty corncob by my feet and the Goodhue water tower on the horizon. Amidst the hay bale structure nearer the church, back close to the playground, a couple substantial boards now rested on the ground.
Far and near it can be concluded that although somethings have already happened, good works rightly begun will faithfully continue and hopefully grow.
