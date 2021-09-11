Since we decided not to travel on Labor Day weekend, I thought I’d go to Nazareth — see if any good could come out of it… . Nothing did, not right then and there anyway.
My quest was a literal dead-end. The little map pic on my phone referencing “roadside thoughts” seemed accurate enough, but if Nazareth Lutheran Church is tucked in there somewhere among private property, as Google maps likes to indicate with a little white on gray cross, it was far from obvious.
Turning on an inviting looking road that clearly stretched on for miles toward the horizon, I enjoyed seeing dense stands of waving pampas grass — looking a tad pompous or at least reminiscent of a drum major’s hat leading a marching band, a swishing white horse tail and tall yellow flowers in the green road ditches. Approaching a lone brick bench near the corner of East Avenue and East Fifth Street in Zumbrota, I discovered the mowed grass partly obscured an intact labyrinth. Imagine my glee. After a nice chat with the pastor of the First Congregational United Church of Christ who stopped by and rolled down his car window, having already missed the worship service, I simply made my way back and forth along the neatly curved paths. Then I got a decadent beverage from a drive-thru window off a roundabout. And after admiring the stately and comforting covered bridge by the library, sat on a bright blue metal bench watching a scattering of individual yellow leaves calmly drift down the river — evenly distributed, synchronistically bobbing along in the center of the current flow.
