The woman ahead of me in the checkout line was kind of scrambling to pull a few dollar bills out of her purse. I thought I’d give her a little time and space, so I took a step off to the side to look at some cookies in their individual thin brown paper bags with cellophane windows. (Went back to buy one later; decadent, but good decision.)
When I stood back by the black conveyor belt, the woman in dark blue with a colorful headband greeted me cheerfully and said she’d just bought my breakfast item for me. Wow. Thanks. Never saw her before. So, I bought the muffin for the woman behind me. I recognized her with her neat dark hair and golden jewelry. She cleans the rooms, and gave us a fine demonstration of her nimble yet sturdy floor sweeper just the day before. We told her what the three M’s stand for. We encountered her again later as we were out roaming the vast halls of the health care institution.
We’d been to the meditation room. I like their picture of the Holy Trinity – golden wings and chalice. I was pleased I had some appropriate music on my phone to play as we had the place all to ourselves.
There were white stenciled plants and animals on pastel colored floor-to-ceiling murals on one stretch of hallway. Upon closer inspection, that was indeed a tiny white Sasquatch roaming the back of a dragonfly. Good balance.
Evidently, he was a temporary installation. I’m glad I took a picture. In his absence the next day there was a similarly small red and white striped Wally on the wall striding along an upper tree limb.
The high gloss riverboat scene created by a Minneapolis artist, I later noticed, was made out of small rectangular bits of tin – one piece has words on it about a tea company.
From a fourth floor window days before, I got to watch construction workers unroll huge sheets of plastic. Techniques they used for managing its movements were almost like a piece of performance art in and of itself.
As the large booklet from the display on a wall advocates, “curious moments” and “kind attention” can contribute to your general well-being.
Presumably, so can kind moments and curious attention.
