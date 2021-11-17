On the way to Elmwood United Methodist Church I drove past Rock Elm — following a couple signs to the rural white Methodist church building that shares their website. When I got out of my car to admire the fancy font of the lettering on the sign positioned by the front door, below the bell visible in its tower above the cross on the roof, I appreciated that the big dog being watchful across the road felt no need to bark at me. Arriving a few miles later at the church in town, I was glad the glass on the front door was clear, allowing me to get a partial view of the pale stones on the back wall in front of which Pastor Meg and other worship leaders had presided a couple hours earlier. Several times during the days prior I’d clicked on their YouTube channel link to see the countdown go from hours to minutes.
There were announcements about pies and winter clothing. Happy birthday was sung to an 8-year-old in attendance. We prepared to have our “minds ponder and spirits soar” as we “learn more about the God we dimly perceive.”
Readings included about God’s “competence with vast expanse” and wondering whether the morning stars that sang in unison might’ve been angelic beings.
The attitude of a couple of disciples who were being pretentious and impatient was put into a positive light. They were also being faithful and loyal. And that was despite there being “no false pretense about the bitter cup” of destiny.
We were told there’s “no one cup” common to the path of the cross; not all are bitter. Individual experiences in scripture range from martyrdom to everyday routine. To illustrate further, we heard about a coin showing an ox, along with a plow and an altar, with words that translated to mean “be ready for both.”
Christ was patient, even with pretentiousness. He “never lost hope for those he met.” There were some chuckles from those present when the question was put out there about whether we are “always being super patient.” Uh, no.
With a reminder to glory as best we can within the lot we’ve been given, it’s hoped we continue to grow in understanding — perhaps in keeping with the energetic and unpretentious tune of “all things now living.”
