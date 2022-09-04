Standing in the middle of the neighbors’ living room — window cranked open above the emboss patterned couch behind me, big color TV turned on in its shiny wooden cabinet set at an angle in the corner of the floor in front of me — I said, “Who’s Elvis?” My childhood friend turned her head, not too fast but not too slow, and looked at me incredulously.
A little later in life, I was very fond of my blue suede shoes.
A Saturday evening outdoor worship service was well attended. The service started early. People were ready. The rain was holding off. I didn’t get close enough to have a bulletin handed to me, but I could imagine them running out.
There was the familiar opening confession and forgiveness liturgy about “things done and things left undone.”
The Elvis impersonator worship leader later sang the praise song lyrics, “I Can Only Imagine.” There was a light rumble of thunder during the Lord’s Prayer.
He asked us to think about the word, “promise.” And on Monday morning “at the crack of dawn, or noon, or whenever you get up,” look up at the celestial “sun” and think of the grace-saving “son.” I can imagine doing that — perhaps even promise to do so.
In the meantime, I looked up the imaginative full title of a book I once read, “Velvet Elvis: Repainting the Christian Faith.” The author talked about the open mindedness of believing in and pursuing something “more.”
He also talked about springy trampolines, and explains how some less than totally obvious scriptural passages make reference to actual coronations and annual horse races. I cringe a little at the author’s choice of words in saying he’s not sure he has the whole Christian worldview thing “nailed.”
But he may well‘ve contributed to some resurrection of the faith.
The crowd in attendance Saturday was told that “nothing can separate us from the love of God.”
Later, connecting with somethings online, there was a less than three minutes posting of the evening’s King of Rock ‘n’ Roll singing a stirring rendition of “How Great Thou Art.”
Nailed it.
