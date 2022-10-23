A couple of different guys in plaid flannel shirts smiled at me. And that was even before we went up north.
The first fellow had his car window down. I was on the sidewalk nearby. I couldn’t resist telling him I’d liked his fox painting. Then I elaborated that I had told a dear friend I would be watching for depictions of foxes at the art festival.
My friend’s sister had just written a book about the significance of the fox in Japanese lore – they seem to have significant spiritual connotations. The sister and author’s memorial service was being held seaside that day.
The artist smiled and waved again later when I saw him by the side door to the St. James Hotel. It would seem he was meeting up with someone who had been standing at the front door. Cell phones in hand, they started walking toward each other.
The second guy in plaid (the design lines matching at the pocket seams) was seen online via my phone. He is the new pastor at a pair of yoked rural churches. His first name is the same as that of the golden retriever belonging to the neighbors when they moved in just north of us on our acreage decades ago. It was his second time doing this particular online worship service. He made good eye contact.
Both of these young men had similar hairdos, complete with a little facial hair. During the intentional pause for the confession and forgiveness at the beginning of the recording, I couldn’t resist watching his sympathetic facial expressions subtly present themselves – a little furrowing of the brow, a little biting of the lip perhaps. I could imagine him catching the edge of his mustache, but I don’t think that actually happened.
I appreciated the moment to reflect — what was “weighing” on my heart. Not that he asked specifically, but had I borne “false witness,” coveted anything, or otherwise been dishonorable?
A Ralph Waldo Emerson poem I came across the other day comments, “Some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in.” That is most certainly true (including standing in the middle of the street just beyond the borders of the blocked off festival area and inconveniencing a few folk as I stared at a mural being installed; sorry everybody).
The sermon had been about the overall health benefits of consciously giving thanks.
The title and last line of a poem shared among a small gathering of loved ones far away offered its own take on the day: beyond growth, gratitude, and passing joys — “something beautiful remains.”
