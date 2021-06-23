They offered me something new at the eye clinic. They told me right up front that insurance wouldn’t cover it, but it seemed like a good way to spend $35.
After a little assistance from the technician to get me lined up correctly to focus on the crosshairs of the “target,” the new young doctor was able to tell a lot of reassuring things about the specific condition of my vision and other general potential health issues based on the appearance of the vasculature at the back of my eyes.
The photo is now on file for future reference. Plus, I didn’t have to have my pupils dilated. Cool.
The Bible in a year podcast I’ve been keeping up with (in an unsubscribed manner), includes in the daily intro the words “through the lens of scripture.”
I do like to focus on this particular cross from the frontage road. It took me a few tries to remember it lines up with the driveway between the flowering crabapple trees. Today the majestic oaks, patriotic flags and deep red geraniums warranted separate moments of focus, as well.
One of the scripture passages that’s been read several times in different books of the Bible has to do with King David insisting on paying full price for the land where his son Solomon is to build the temple. Father Mike commented on valuing things more if they cost you something.
Well, accepting that premise, which I’m convinced I’ve heard before (perhaps given the cost of the college tuition where I believe it was taught in a social psych class — along with the suggestion that hitchhiker’s should invest in umbrella … it’s worth a lot to me), I guess I’m really going to value my new glasses. I was able to get in for an appointment so soon after receiving a text reminder that I didn’t check to make sure they were in-network with my COBRA vision insurance. Oops. (Good use of stimulus money, right?)
I’ve been going there for a couple decades with various insurance providers. I did familiarize myself with a very convenient option for my husband to use in the next few months to get new lenses and a set amount toward frames. We’ll focus on that savings and I’ll make a literal and figurative point of trying to see things more clearly.
“Better one or two?” Perhaps best foursquare centered on the cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.