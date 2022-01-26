We noticed all the lights were on after dark at the Presbyterian Church in Red Wing. It’s always a beautiful sight to see the soaring front windows fully illuminated. There was an event happening. I clicked into the livestream on their Facebook page as the program was already well underway.
When the main speaker, an award winning musician, announced “Amazing Grace” a familiar tune came to mind. When he and his family started preforming it sounded to me like “House of the Rising Sun.” Cool.
Sam Butler said Jesus helped teach him how to survive. He also said prayer has opened doors for him during the pandemic, it “changed things” for him.
Martin Luther King Jr. was referred to as “a powerful God led man.” After a brief video, Thomas Young with the local Human Rights Commission said he’d “learned some things” about King. The peaceful man who’d graduated high school at 15 was put in jail more than 20 times. His eloquent approach and strategic thinking helped maintain a bus boycott for over a year, which successfully stopped segregation of passengers by color.
A poem was given by a woman who commented she had felt warmly welcomed when visiting the church in prior years. By her voice freedom and dignity were upheld. Going back to the start of the video later I thought, “Hey, I know that guy.” I’d printed out some of the Words for Worship publication for this retired Lutheran Pastor at least once. (I remember trying to sort out as a kid who this Martin Luther was that Lutherans thought was such a big deal, and who was the one that was “King.”) I also knew the spot of which Pastor Larry spoke, Swedish Covenant Hospital on the north side of Chicago. I’d once accompanied my niece there from a few blocks away with her mother at hand and her twins in a stroller for their wellness check-up. Pastor Larry and other seminarians had been working there the day MLK was shot. He said, “You remember where you were when a loved one dies.”
As Pastor Sam’s young grandson moved among the musicians he reminded us of the importance of helping “all the kids” — and the supreme value of above all things being kind.
