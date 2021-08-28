Going through some of the pictures on my phone I came across a photo from March 13, 2020. It was the whiteboard at work adhered to a bright yellow wall. The writing on the wall listed factors to consider regarding coronavirus. The list included references to medical tests and economic challenges. Virtually all of the lettering was black — the last two words were in in purple: “changing behaviors.”
I feel like I handled getting laid off a few weeks later quite well. Something mentally kicked in that had me scrambling to assemble a toolkit. All of a sudden I decided I needed to find a cryptogram word game for my phone, and jigsaw puzzles and lengthy novels for my iPad. I would take a photo of a nearly completed puzzle picturing something I thought a friend would appreciate and send it to them saying, “These are puzzling times.” One of my favorite cryptogram quotes (of which there are many) is: “If everybody's thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking.” - George S. Patton.
I’ve been fumbling a bit more with how to behave as things open back up, kind of. We’ve had a flurry of socializing just recently — great weather for it.
Then a little thing might sort of get stuck in my craw. Like cat hair.
There was this adorable black and white kitten at the edge of a flower bed in a busy public place. I coaxed it over past many colorful shoes by tapping my fingernails on the sidewalk. It sauntered over with its white whiskers contrasting nicely against its glistening long black hair. I picked it up and snuggled with it, soft fur up against my face and handed it over to my sister-in-law upon request.
Then my brother wondered out loud how many other people had done that. Probably not too hygienic.
I remember standing motionless in our hallway after binge watching episodes of various adventure shows and thinking, “Global. Pandemic.” Hard to wrap your mind around it.
But recently friends gave us a jar of their homegrown honey (new catchphrase, “Everything’s sticky”) and a jar of garden pickles (the coveted garlic dill variety) and a single roll of “Who Gives a Crap” toilet paper — find the loo edition, still in its pretty wrapping paper, helping build toilets worldwide. We haven’t opened up the jars yet either, but we now have handy a trinity of items individually and collectively easy to wrap your fingers and your mind around.
