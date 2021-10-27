Church Mouse: Freewheeling

The radio wasn’t coming in well, so I pushed the button to play a CD — wondering what was going to come on.
A dear friend had given me her duplicate of Susan Boyle solos. The Scottish reality show star was belting out “How Great Thou Art.” I was momentarily transported back to Dad’s funeral — singing a few notes of the hymn in one of the front pews and then stopping to listen to voices of the full house behind me swell in unison and wash over me. Dad would’ve harmonized.
That was a long time ago. Farther back was dancing to Lawrence Welk standing on his feet. Giggle worthy. It seems Mom would’ve flashed a picture of that — blue bulb, silver circular camera attachment, but I haven’t come across it. I did find a great black and white of Dad in kilts looking happy and humbly proud next to his cousin sporting a bagpipe. Who knew?
I think I first heard of the female vocal powerhouse by reading a newspaper in the lobby of a local mechanic shop while the oil was being changed on my car. It was easy to find her online, hitting the high notes as the judges sat back in their chairs blinking in astonishment.
I also remember reading a magazine article about oxytocin in that little lobby with the fancy coffee maker and the affable guy at the front desk (I wonder if he sings, he has a great DJ voice and sculpted silver hair). The topic was as a different friend had told me — that in addition to fight and flight and even freeze there was this example of women cleaning up a lab and then sitting down to complain, talk, figure stuff out.
Somehow, given an abundance of mental freewheeling, I also recalled reading a book called “Conversations with God,” (maybe while the oil was being changed but probably not; road trip, I believe).
Some recent news article mentioned “limited resources” in a war-torn country. The “conversation” talked about providing everybody with a couple yoga-type outfits, enough rice and beans and greens to stay healthy, water and safe shelter. Anything else you had to earn, perhaps by barter. But no judgment. If you were content with such simplicity, who knew, perhaps you were quietly composing a soul stirring poem to recount as sustenance for future generations.
