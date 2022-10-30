When our host pulled a big red bandanna out of his back pocket to blow his nose he reminded me of my dad. And I’m pretty sure that was a flat wooden toothpick I saw on the windowsill above the kitchen sink — I hadn’t thought of those in a long time. They were greatly preferred by my father over the sharp thicker round version.
Later, after visiting with his eldest daughter at the oval wooden table and hearing a little about church that day, I recalled that a previous pastor of theirs had retired to our neck of the woods.
While sitting there at the table, I never tired of looking at the woods beyond the deck outside the sliding glass doors, which included birch and red pine. I heard for the first time about a deciduous tree called a Balm of Gilead, which had probably already dropped its bright yellow leaves. We saw a rabbit with shortish white fringed ears, heard about a fox family’s antics (as well as antics of kids and a dog on a trampoline), and reminisced about a tamed chipmunk that had been at a previous residential property now owned by the mines.
There had been talk of horses and politicians, strength and trust — not necessarily in that order. My husband’s brother-in-law made some comment about only being able to “influence” his conclusion so much, but I think that was either about preferred sleeping accommodations or maybe condiments for the seasoned meat in the slow cooker.
Back home, I listen to the recorded worship service by the local church of the same denomination as the up north affiliation. One of the scripture readings included, “Let your gentleness be evident to all.” The sermon went on to talk about worry … concern for others is good, anxiety producing thoughts that focus on yourself aren’t so good.
The pastor’s three-part plan for finding “the peace that passes understanding” included being aware of your persistent thoughts and physical sensations in order to calm yourself down and eventually lift your spirits up.
The morning we left, there was a fresh white layer of snow covering the circular table on the deck — decorated with a sprinkling of bright yellow leaves — inviting us to be further influenced by gentle strength and calming trust.
Kate Josephson worked as a church secretary in Red Wing. She seeks out religious experiences where she goes.
