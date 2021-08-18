I remembered this enchanting little cemetery in rural Pierce County from last year when I was driving around listening to the radio broadcast of a local church service taking place on a hill across the highway.
Like the first time, moments after I stopped a beautiful dog with light blue eyes and a big bushy tail appeared by my car. It was looking at me and wagging its tail, then getting its head right up against my driver’s side door. I really wanted to pat it. I’m not particularly adverse to dog spit or coarse hair but I was slightly dressed up. So I just stayed put and said, “Good dog” through the window.
Last time a gentleman called it over to him. This time the dog appeared solo. It nicely looked a little disappointed when I drove off and took this quick pic from behind the wheel back on the road. (I maybe should’ve put on my flashers, but nobody came up fast behind me, whew.)
Driving toward the river from near the St. Croix County line offered many appreciated scenic vistas before getting here. I was pretty sure I knew what church steeple I was seeing a mile or two beyond where I meant to turn earlier, but I had to go confirm that. Yup, but road construction deterred me from getting right up by it.
Going back the other direction I wound up circling around a little church in Centerville I’d never seen before. (Sorry guys, standing out front by your vehicles if that was annoying and whoever was meeting in the awesome gazebo out back. — Is that an old church steeple on top? At least I was driving the newer quiet car instead of the one with the loose heat shield. I should’ve made more of a point of waving.)
When I was out east for a few days my friend who’d been transplanted to the Midwest but still needs to be “dipped in salt water” a few times a year said of some previous guests that they were “singularly unimpressed” — specifically with a congested un-scenic portion of the drive going “down Cape,” I presume. Although those huge inflatable animals for sale displayed on building roofs were plenty distracting.
The line out there was too long each time we drove by for me to consider getting some cranberry bog ice cream. Ah well. There is plenty of ice cream to be had back here where you can see cupolas on the roofs, cows in the fields and perhaps even be greeted by a dog at your door.
