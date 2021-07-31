The little mechanical voice frequently said, “Watch out!” with a somewhat disconcerting tone of urgency, followed by further information that was less than entirely clear, such as “vehicle on shoulder ahead”— not how far ahead or which side of the road. But it was enough to have you adjust your grip on the steering wheel and start peering about. If we were in a state where big trucks tended to stay to the right and the obstacle was on that side of the flow of traffic a wall of semis would soon start shifting over a lane to the left one huge brick at a time and sequentially settle back into line.
There were areas of construction where signage admonished motorists to “stay in lane.”
The friend with whom I was traveling told me how she and her husband had varied their route over the years — fewer trucks, more scenery, including a spectacular view from an upscale rest stop. It’d been a few years since I made this trip. The driving had become so pleasant I got back in the driver’s seat. Following navigation to our motel for the evening we were soon on a narrow winding road with no lines at all. There were pretty lawns and quaint churches, lakes and vineyards. Close to our destination with the motel in sight I got quite flustered — not entirely sure if I was in the turn lane or just what. My friend talked me thru it.
One of the Bible podcasts I heard as I was getting ready to take this trip said to “watch and declare what you see.”
I saw people holding rest stop doors open for others with their elbows, chatting less but making eye contact and nodding all the more. I saw the pleasant young man in the wide rimmed straw hat converse amiably with masked patrons purchasing fresh vegetables and little jugs of maple syrup.
I even saw a whale. It’s a larger sturdier version of its aging predecessor (also being preserved for posterity) and largely decorative in nature. Yet it harkens back to a heritage that didn’t exactly stay in its lane, rather boldly went forth with open eyes to promote and sustain new declarations.
