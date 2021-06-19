It was a little bit more of a commitment than I really wanted to make. But I was lured in by the festive bunting and friendly webpage.
First Baptist Church of Cannon Falls might look a little tired from the outside. But they tell you right up front that the worship service is going to livestream for over an hour.
Reading a travel journal awhile back that Mom kept of her and Dad’s monthlong wedding trip, I’d discovered they went to a Baptist church one Sunday evening as they were heading west.
I remember thinking, “You can do that?” (Neither of them were brought up in that tradition.)
When I worked at a church, which I also frequently attended, a committee person was once looking for my name in a large box of handouts. I explained that I wasn’t a member — there or elsewhere.
He said, “So, you don’t belong anywhere?”
I said, “I belong everywhere.”
Clarifying my approach with a subsequent pastor, she confirmed that when I was baptized it was into “the body of Christ” — not a particular congregation. I liked that.
There was 15 minutes of beautiful recorded music that I really liked at the beginning of the livestream. I could recall soulful words well to go with the tunes including about “the river” and “a garden.” The two hymns before the message about “work” and “rescue” were unfamiliar to me, but robustly sang and directed by Pastor Brad Berglund sporting a white shirt and red tie.
We heard a brief history on Flag Day’s “significant expression.”
Announcements included alerting those in attendance that there was no birthday cake for fellowship today, the need of prayer for specific individuals, and that the discussion at 6 p.m. would be about minor prophets.
For the morning’s message, a map helped illustrate the routes between Jerusalem and Galilee — complete with the apt commentary: “‘As the crow flies’ only works for crows.”
The message relayed how one “snarky” Samaritan woman was able to accomplish more than the distracted male disciples following their own agenda to get some good food for the trip home.
We were told, “Don’t be weary in well doing.” Although, “one of the greatest labor saving devices of today is tomorrow,” the quickest way for a field to go to the devil (be it agricultural or mission) is to do nothing.
