“We’re live? Well, happy Ash Wednesday, if that’s a thing…,” said a local pastor on Facebook.
A little glimmer of purple shone in the top of the shiny wooden alcove housing a statue of Jesus garbed in white — making a benevolent inclusive gesture with his outstretched arms — during the sign of the cross.
Just prior, a young woman with long dark hair in a gray sweatshirt and black leggings with bare ankles had been leaning gracefully against the altar rail, before seating herself at/on the square pedestal drum.
Character study is to be the topic of discussion for this congregation during Lent — aspiring to a soul strengthening steadfastness and more.
There was the imagery of trees and shadows. One of my favorite winter visuals is a full tree shadow cast upon the snow.
I just finished a novella from my stack of snow days books where the main character talked about pruning his orchard. As drama unfolded, he narrates that after he put his pruning shears down, he wasn’t sure about anything for the rest of the day. I learned a new word: stabile – a freestanding sculpture.
A friend posted on Facebook about cooking with camping gear, playing checkers and listening to the sound of tree branches breaking from all the ice. Sad.
Another congregation posted about “rethinking church,” with a different word to consider each day during Lent. The first word is “consume,” which can range in meaning from destroyed as by fire, absorbed as in food, or even purchased as “conspicuous consumption” — a phrase I don’t hear much anymore.
The damage to the friends’ trees was pretty conspicuous in pictures they posted online. A friend working from home, who referred to me as “a fellow practitioner,” started her text with “Happy Ash Wednesday.” So it might be a thing.
I didn’t leave home on Ash Wednesday, but I did wake up on Thursday feeling somewhat conspicuously and suspiciously transformed. I felt it first right over my heart. There was something stuck there — to the front of my tattered gray nightshirt — a bright yellow sticker with the word Wednesday on it, from when I was a visitor somewhere last spring.
My best guess is that it was in the same drawer as my hair brush, and I unwittingly transferred it over somehow. Curious.
It’s a word that will come up several more times during Lent and perhaps serve as sort of a useful tool around which to center some steadfast thoughts and strengthen beliefs.
