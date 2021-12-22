Childhood. This ornament was a part of it. My brothers and I would look for it on my aunt’s Christmas tree — probably when we went into her little white house in town for popcorn balls some dark evening before Christmas. It seems to me we liked the way it rattled when you poked it and weren’t discouraged from doing so a time or two. Then came a maternal, “That’s enough.”
I also remember a green flannel shirt my aunt made me one year. (Green was her favorite color, not mine.) I was somewhat appalled. Clothes? Had I been bad? I was quite concerned. Fortunately, her long-time gentleman friend gave us each a clear plastic candy-cane filled with M&Ms or a facsimile thereof. I was vastly relieved. This was clearly not the proverbial coal in your stocking. The top red part may even have been a whistle.
Unrelated to the aunt, so to speak, was this pink Humpty Dumpty bowl.
When I was in third grade I had a head concussion. I recall feeling a soft spot on the side of my head and seeing pale green lockers when I “came to” in the hospital. Not an attractive color, that shade of green — not sure what my aunt would’ve thought of it. Mom asked if she could bring me anything special to eat. I requested dried beef; not unlike corned beef. It would be unwrapped from white butcher paper, sliced thin with a curved knife on a wooded board and was often served with macaroni and cheese, specifically Velveeta on elbow Creametees. Even playing the sympathy card, the latter seemed like too much to ask.
I once challenged the storyline that I “fell off” the swing. It was a rope swing. I suspect I was still tangled up in the loop when I hit the ground. My brothers were pushing me hard enough for me to be experiencing some G-s. Fun. Mom explained to me that Dad felt terrible. He was going to check that rope. Oh, OK, I could understand that and was willing to take a hit for Dad, so to speak.
This might actually be the first time I recognize some connection between my fate and the nursery rhyme egg on the wall. (What’s a few decades in the scheme of somethings …)
Many things can get put back together again. Pockets and collars and buttons, plastic dishes and favorite ornaments created from remnants can help with that — fostering a desire to stand tall and stay true.
