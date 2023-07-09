It was good to see such positive reviews for the mega concerts in Minneapolis. One headline declared fans had been left in “a state of grace.” Sounds religious. It was said that a satisfied hush fell over the crowd, versus a clamor for more. Nice.
Perhaps they heard “the song inside the song.” Intimacy reportedly was somehow consistently achieved. The above is a line from a poem, which also describes a bird caught inside a cathedral, pushing the limits.
I’m not even sure I could recognize the young woman’s singing voice. (I might want to work on that.) But I do feel kindly towards her — she seems to have been a positive influence on younger people important to me. Plus, I recall hearing her on a morning TV show when I was visiting my mom well over a decade ago, probably getting ready for a medical appointment, with a pillbox and a library book on the TV tray by the front door. I remember the headed-to-stardom entertainer telling her interviewer, “It was a party at my house.” The festive activities included hair curlers, and maybe nail polish — two pre-church kitchen table activities for me growing up at my house.
Evidently, planning and preparation were spot-on. Due diligence had been performed. She cared.
I’d been unaware of a proposed Driftless National Park until I read about it in a local politician’s column. It reported the proposal was withdrawn. A lack of due diligence for the site was cited. It seems like there’d been some grace extended beyond the clamor once further discernment occurred.
Another poem and commentary I recently listened to and appreciated (I’ve been working on that), also revered the expansiveness of grace. The poem would’ve been written centuries ago, in another country, not in English, not by a Christian. The translation lands on “a fountain of grace” and “a thicket of tangled thought.” It lauds wisdom and practice. Sounds religious. I like it.
I also like the line “we stew over trinkets.” I’ve been stewing over trinkets. Sorting through inherited jewelry boxes has yielded several victorious reunitings of far-flung clip-on earrings. But why “stew”? Why not Jell-O? That seems more churchy. It was the big question for funeral lunches.
I once told a wise and practiced elder that I felt like a bowl of Jell-O about to set and I didn’t know whether to stir in banana slices or fruit cocktail. I believe he suggested over the kitchen wall phone to consider both. Perhaps that somehow connotes a song within a song and a glimmer of hope within a plea.
