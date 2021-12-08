It may be that I’m overly fond of my old winter coat.
I remember discussing questing for it with my co-worker at the church job. I wanted something long enough to sit on in a cold car but not so long that it drug on floor when I took it off. She seemed to think that was a worthy pursuit. It seems to me my mother and aunts may’ve officially referred to such a pattern as a “car coat” — go figure.
The old hat is at least as significant. I tried to replace it a time or two but kept coming back to the original choice, black with a brim. The loose seam on the crown of the hat doesn’t seem to be getting much worse (wouldn’t want to be too unseemly).
I put the coat and hat on for the first time this season on Sunday morning. My winter attire cast a friendly enough shadow on the sidewalk along with that of the old-fashioned lamp post. I’m pretty sure I recognized the gal a block ahead of me going into the Methodist church as a fellow former church secretary with whom I’ve enjoyed socializing. I kept walking.
At other nearby churches I saw a sign about a cancellation, signs about masks, and lots of parked cars. One church with a big new entryway was easy enough to step into discreetly. I recognized Pastor Brian’s voice talking about keep your heads up, God’s presence is near. I was a little surprised by all the empty white plastic hangers (maybe quieter than the jangle of metal I remember growing up) but I think this was their third service of the morning. I heard a few lovely notes of special music.
In general, I had a “keep moving, nothing to see here” ambivalence to it all.
Later that day, it dawned on me it was the first Sunday of advent. I got inspired to walk a slightly wider circuit after dusk in hopes of finding lights to admire.
There were seasonally decorated shop windows complete with white popcorn and pinecones, plus several colorfully lit trees. The strings of vertical lights on the huge tree by Red Wing City Hall had the additional adornment of clear headlights from cars parked at the outlook in Memorial Park shining through the boughs.
There were fur lined slippers in a giving box at one end of the block and a neatly handwritten note on the pop machine at the other end apologizing for the increase in price after many years … I was tempted to try feeding in a dollar bill and still get change back.
Back by the churches it felt like advent. There was a spotlight on a stained glass window nativity scene and good views of other understated displays in neighboring houses of worship.
Lyrics for the 5 p.m. church bell hymns included, I believe, “seen and unseen,” “perfectly restored,” and a scale of notes for one syllable for “un-ce-e-e-ea-sing.”
Letters visible — when I kept my head up — were the “a” and “c” of “peace.” Something to move on toward. May we all find ourselves calmly moving forward toward the center of peace.
