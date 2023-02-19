As I was sitting in the car enjoying the sunshine, while my husband was shopping in the hardware store, I had an article queued up to read on my phone. Then I saw the little arrow and enjoyed listening to it instead.
The premise was it’s generally not a good idea to presume people are stupid — to do so might even be a little bit crazy. The amusing author argued in favor of considering a person could be having a bad day, rather than being deficient in some larger way.
He shared personal anecdotes. I’m glad I figured out how to push the play icon.
Later that day, in a different sunny location, I tapped on the link to download content into a blank spot in an email. The information that appeared was directed toward job seekers, but it caught my attention with a new word — not extro- nor intro- but “ambivert.” I think I’m one.
Interactions by such in-between folk tend to be more dependent on circumstances, rather than the familiar generalizations about being either outgoing or reserved. One definition claims this third personality type likes to look at the pros and cons and is often comfortable with a range of responses to a given situation — quite willing to consider alternatives.
Given all the sunshine, I decided to walk around town, do some window shopping. There was a coloring book on a window ledge beneath an appealing seasonal display. I was pleased that a store benefiting Christian education had something goddess-y in the mix. It almost seems fortuitous.
The next morning there was an announcement by the Church of England about how they conduct worship saying, “… Christians have recognised since ancient times that God is neither male nor female … .”
Years ago for a gathering, I typed up a version of The Lord’s Prayer claiming to be translated directly from the Aramaic language Jesus would’ve spoken. It starts out, “O cosmic birther of all radiance and vibration.” (I think elsewhere I saw “bringer/bearer.”)
A medieval philosopher that I’ve heard of before but recently learned is commemorated by the Church of England, espoused “universal essences” are merely mental concepts. Sounds pretty complex to me, particularly for a Franciscan monk known for wanting to keep things simple.
Sometimes the simplest thing to say is, “It’s complicated.”
The prayer I’d printed out on purple paper, double spaced and italicized, goes on to request “loosening the entangled threads of our past mistakes,” seeing illuminated “opportunities in the present moment” and moving forward collectively towards a fruitful future wholeness.
