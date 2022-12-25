In a way, it almost felt like the most normal thing. A box of tissues on one side of me, a pump bottle of hand sanitizer on the other. Every hour or so I’d get up out of my easy chair, walk over to the trash can, open it with my foot, and dispose of a wad of Kleenex from the pocket of my fleece vest. (I’ll be doing a load of laundry soon.)
I’m pretty sure it was just a common cold — no cure for that. I tend to get one early in the season. Those now familiar little test strips kept coming up negative. I had been out in public. I had played on the floor with kids. I didn’t need to be in a hurry to set up the nativity set on the buffet or the village on the windowsill.
But still. A couple days later it was sunny, yet cold. My symptoms had subsided somewhat, but something “live” on Facebook seemed like the way to go/stay put.
A couple minutes before 9 a.m., a woman in a red skirt (who later played the flute, the guitar and conducted the choir from the center aisle) said, “Pastor” right there on my little screen. English Lutheran in Ellsworth was having its “No Rehearsal Christmas Pageant” during the worship hour.
The pastor announced there would be communion, in “continuous fashion,” at the beginning of the service, which would actually provide more opportunity to assemble costumes. It also coincidentally tied in nicely with later clarification that a manger is a “feed trough.”
And as for food, donations are being taken to support local school lunches, and their pastor will be using his culinary skills to cook brunch for the congregation on New Year’s Day.
I temporarily lost the internet feed when I tried to get a closer look at a realistic and sturdy looking sheep stationed up front as part of the nativity set.
Moments later, there were people waving their lit up phones in the air singing, “This little light of mine” and only for a beat hiding it under a bulletin as a makeshift “bushel.”
During the carols, one started to get glimpses of crowns and halos and other cloth headdresses. The littlest angel got held by a more mature member of the heavenly host — first on her hip, then by the hand. A herd of sheep kneeled at the manger with little symmetrical ears on pure white hoods.
There were prayers for the faithful Josephs among us, we “too often wayward human beings,” and for those times when an event “surpasses what is expected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.