The first time I went to the antique tractor parade it was later in the year, really hot, and over a decade ago. Members of my family traveled almost 200 miles to see it. My brother drove the converted silver school bus. They scored a campground spot at Hay Creek. I’d been walking down the hill from the church when they turned off the highway. My brother stopped by the corner of the recycling collection site, reached over to open the door and I stepped in. Fun.
Little did I know, the pastor there at the time was someone they knew well. They were warmly greeted when they stepped into the kitchen at the Lutheran Center.
I used to drive the tractor to bale hay. I’d glance over my shoulder at Dad standing comfortably on the bouncy wagon with the weathered wooden backboards to see if I’d get the signal to pick up the pace — a gesture like twirling a little lasso.
A few years later, a boss in downtown St. Paul wanted me to drive his long van into downtown Minneapolis. He told me to make wide corners. I suggested kinda like pulling the baler behind a tractor. He said, “You’ll do just fine.”
I remember also getting a bouquet of gladiolus from a vendor by the IDS Center to take to a small dinner party as a token of appreciation for a friend’s roommate who worked on costumes at the Guthrie and had some comp tickets to share.
This Sunday, after picking up a red hymnal and a worship folder I was lured over to the bakery table. The nice lady asked me if I wanted “sticky or stickier.” I said if she trusted me with it by the hymnal I’d take the “stickiest.”
The pastor did some “ancestral mathematics.” By the seventh generation my grandparents outnumbered the current population of my hometown. She talked about how our forebears had to contend with many hardships including wildfires and digging wells, saying, “Sometimes faith was all they had to go on” — gesturing to the enduring church on the hill. She went on to mention “migrating” through various stages of life.
Glancing over my shoulder to see the swings moving in the breeze I imagined the happy ghosts of pioneer girls in long skirts and bonnets. Real live boys were getting settled on the teeter-totters. A pair of thoughtful looking men probably a couple generations apart walked by with their hands in their pockets and caps on their heads.
More than occasionally it’s good to glance over our shoulders and acknowledge those on whose backs our lives have been built.
