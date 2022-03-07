“Dog” spelled backward is “God.”
The first time I heard that it was spoken by an interesting woman working across the hall from me in downtown St. Paul. She had recently moved to a house where there was a church nearby, and her escape artist dog liked to go visit people as they were leaving church. She put a sign on his back spelling out that spiritual lesson.
I recently met a childhood friend’s dog for the first time. He’s a creamy colored golden, particularly interested in golf carts, has been known to carry his favorite toy around in a cardboard box and will do tricks for carrot chunks.
He has lots of admirers in the neighborhood. He was mostly good about staying off of the foldout couch where I was sleeping, somewhat to my dismay.
My comfy accommodations afforded me a view of the main part of their house while my head was still on the pillow. When I was thinking about it later, looking at my comparatively blank bedroom wall back home, I was reminded of a game I played on the airplane — find the hidden objects.
The egg on the list of 15 objects was realistic looking enough, but some of the other items were a faint image in the background perhaps as part of the wallpaper design — a bunny or a butterfly.
At my friend's place there was a variety of artwork, bouquets and window treatments. There were even the loops of a chain across the ceiling leading to the lamp over the dining room table. The plastic item on top of the sturdy hutch near the door to the kitchen may have been a salad spinner.
It was explained to me why there was an open box of cake mix in the refrigerator; I’m not sure I’d heard of “shrinkflation” before. The contents of cake mixes has decreased over the years and no longer matches one of my friends favorite recipes.
Lemons from a neighbor’s tree contributed to a delicious cake. (Any cake you eat with coffee is by definition coffee cake, right?)
There was no shortage of fresh flavor.
There was no shortage of hugs given to the accommodating dog, either.
Even though some things have diminished over time, the affection of friends new and old, with various lengths and amounts of hair, continues to grow and be styled accordingly.
