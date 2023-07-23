The woman on the sidewalk wore a belted print dress, had some height to her hairdo and carried a proper red handbag on her wrist. When I described her to my husband seated on the other side of the table from me, I did so with my attempt at a southern accent.
We’d just walked past the American Countess riverboat; I imagined they may’ve been passengers. Then I wondered if my impersonation was appropriate. When she and her companion were seated a couple tables away from us, I caught a few syllables complete with a mellifluous drawl.
I was sorry she was gone from the table when we left. I was hoping to make eye contact and exchange another smile.
Later, when I was wandering through the library — having looked askance at an extensive collection of some unfamiliar new items — I pulled a thin hardcover book off a shelf to find a date stamp on one of the front pages that precedes the day of my birth.
It all kind of reminded me of a game strategy: which item doesn’t belong.
“Belonging” is a theme that comes up frequently in a couple modes of information I like to follow. A Friday evening TV commentator has linked the lack of a sense of belonging to many manifestations of evil in the world. This week a daily meditation delivered via email commented on Jesus’ audaciousness in invoking a sense of his own belonging. He basically invited himself over to other people’s houses for dinner.
Mental health challenges have been a pandemic related topic. I recently heard someone in the profession voicing optimism. Apparently, some therapists have taken to revealing more of themselves to their clients, from shoe preferences to tattoo choices. It’s been helpful. The expert said that despite losses in school learning, she’s seeing young people exhibiting increased intuition and resilience. She’s anticipating individuals will thrive.
Someone said it’s important to stand with the forsaken “other” until they’re no longer “demonized.” I doubt anyone was demonizing the woman with the stylish accessories. And hopefully she felt like she belonged right where she was. But any time and place can be an invitation to consider making new connections that extend beyond our personal comfort zone — points of reference itemized along the lines of becoming and belonging.
