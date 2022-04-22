It was my last chance to click into the livestream of a Holden Evening Prayer service. The high up camera turned toward the pews frequently — fine technique, good singing.
There was a nice open spot. I could imagine slipping into it. Then, I imagined watching the livestream on my phone as I did so … trippy. Reminded me of the science fiction series where you often hear the command, “On screen.” (Get ready to flinch at the close-up of an angry looking alien.) The episode we’d just watched was about multiple parallel universes and the uncertainty principle, and even mentioned some human components I’d first heard of during the development of recent vaccines. Intriguing.
Quite directly related to vaccines, I was at the casino a few days ago — to give blood. Had gotten boosted, thought I should go, plus there’s a good chance they were going to test my blood for antibodies. That interested me way more than getting a t-shirt. (Although I did accept one from the big table by the door on my way out.)
I teased with the nice competent young woman that I wanted a relaxing poster to look at — a beach, a cat, a cat on a beach. I settled for the colorful carpet. When I was at risk of slowing down I had a guy help me get the baggie around the red ball I was trying to twirl unstuck from the bandaid on my finger tip. That helped.
I later wondered if there was a chapel at the casino. Sitting by the front windows admiring the eagles and buffaloes etched in glass overhead while eating crackers and sipping water all felt somewhat sacred.
One of the officers on the TV program looks a whole lot like the bearded pastor who first introduced me to the captivating music of the prayer service. He’s absolutely right; I do greatly appreciate it.
I also appreciated some of the tiny cookies with coffee the next day. They’re about the size of coins you’d put into slotmachines. I wonder if you can get them from a vending machine somewhere. That’d be more of a sure bet as an antidote to feeling down a pint and perhaps even ward off any fear of alienation.
