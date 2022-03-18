There was a stack of free books off to the side at the visitation before the funeral for my friend’s father. I picked one up.
One of the short sections used the word “broken” so many times it seemed like a broken record. Tips offered on taking a moral inventory, frequently reciting the serenity prayer, and the advice given by a poem about walking down a different street did later add some wholeness to the encounter. I also appreciated the commentary about “once is an event” — more than that is a “pattern,” which can be further established gradually and with repetition.
It would seem the same book (not this free one) is being studied by neighboring churches. Do I detect a pattern? When the same title popped up on both of their social media sites I wasn’t sure it was a book; I don’t have that book. However, I have since delved into information on the author. Her name seemed familiar — and not just because of its similarity to mine. I’d heard her as a guest on a podcast. I should’ve known she has her own.
The self-professed “footnote-loving historian” loathes having her books categorized as “self-help.”
In the first talk I listened to of hers, she unequivocally states, “It was better before.“ She was referring to her cancer diagnosis. She now has “multiple bellybuttons” and is literally, surgically down a pound of flesh. She described how in the “darkness” of walking to the hospital she felt the love — in biblical portions. She was later told by others — modern day mystics and fellow physically failing medical patients — when she asked, that the feeling would fade over time. But it would “leave an imprint.” Kind of a modern day hopeful stigmata perhaps, and another pattern of sorts.
I listened to several of her podcasts, ones where I was familiar with her guests. The Franciscan monk whose contemplative center sends me a meditative email each day captured my attention with his cheerful edict to “be present to a geranium.” During another interview, an author (recommended to me by a pastor I’d worked with) referred to time as being more like a “lava lamp” than a “silverware drawer.” Our young professor told her political commentator friend during their conversation that in terms of spiritual alignment she often feels “a quarter turn away from something that’s true.”
It all comes down to enough — as for this Lent, for many the aspired to “mediocrity” of “good enough.” I downloaded the study guide. Too many questions. Maybe next year. But I did enjoy this year’s sermons about “herding chicks” and garden variety sanctification.
Elsewhere, she talks about brokenness and offers a blessing for it coated with the language of cold winters.
One time nestled in bed I heard something break. I couldn’t find what it was. I’d imagined it to be the glass of a framed picture temporarily setting on the floor nearby. But there was no evidence of such that I could see. So, I decided to think of it as some sort of a spell that had been broken — for the better.
Other breaks that could be good might include: the ice, eggs and, of course, the bread.
