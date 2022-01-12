Disappointment is less upsetting to me than being mad or sad (or worse yet, “smad”). Or at least that’s my current theory.
There we were, up early enough to comfortably leave on time for a family gathering. Plus, not only had I found the socks I wanted to wear, I’d forgotten about those gloves that were right there in the drawer by them. They’d been a gift from the hostesses a few years back. And the angel earrings — also a gift from someone who’d be in attendance — had risen to the top of the jewelry pile only days earlier.
Then my husband said, “Turn on your flashlight.” A faint pink stripe on a virus home test strip. Nooo.
The four letter word replies from my brother and sister-in-law were satisfying. We weren’t uninvited. We feel fine. My younger niece was already rocking a double mask look along with a favorite old sweater vest of mine. But there are those adorable three-year-old twins. They’d leaned into me like old friends at an outdoor venue this summer. We’d just heard a scary story on the radio the day before about young children getting Omicron. Not worth it.
Snow in the forecast was a further deterrent.
So now I get to imagine all the witty things I or my husband might’ve said (actually, nothing comes to mind). But I can picture us looking younger, thinner and brighter eyed than we probably would’ve IRL. The children would’ve been entranced by the story of the golden Christmas tree pin that I lost at the farm one year, only to have it show up in the spring when my sister-in-law was mowing the lawn. Oh, and then there was that time an angel ornament somehow got stuck on my husband’s back pocket. How’d that, or an assortment of other things, even happen? Who knows. But listening to angels is good — having one in your back pocket might be even better.
The good news is that two days later my husband got the all clear, virus “undetected” results from Mayo. His home test had been the only one to show a hint of pink. In the meantime (and time can be kind of mean) the mother of the twins overnighted some awesome homemade chocolates to us in a round red and black “plaid tidings” tin. (Like my husband said, “Where do they find the time?”) And my brother, as requested, sent a video of the plum pudding alit with blue blazes while those seated at the table in the dark sang happy birthday to baby Jesus. They didn’t sing the last optional phrase, but I like to believe it was implied…
“And many more.”
