My first husband was a collector. He was big into little metal buildings. I think I still have a pair of Eiffel Tower earrings packed away somewhere. And who doesn’t like a few miniature geometric Trylon and Perispheres from the 1939 World’s Fair setting around.
People would ask me what I collect.
Perfume atomizers seemed alluring to me for a few minutes. I used to say, “I try to collect good experiences and empty spaces.” Then add some comment about that last one being a losing proposition.
My then husband probably contributed the statement that “nature abhors a vacuum,” and that the collections expand to fit the space available. It’s an expansive universe.
There was a certain book I hoped to get out of the library; I walked over there after my now husband parked at the grocery store. Other books about castles and by saints came up on a catalog search but not what I was thinking of. So, I meandered through the stacks.
I admit, I do judge a book by its cover. I went with a collection of essays. — I liked the colors, I liked the picture of the dog on the front, and I still like the author who also writes novels. She described a successful one as being about a kidnapped opera singer in South America. She’s also written about nuns.
The title of the book is for a long essay about becoming dear friends with Tom Hanks’ assistant, who was going through cancer treatments in Nashville when Tom Hanks and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Australia.
Checking on sculptures at world fairs I found reference to a short story Hanks wrote that mentions the Trylon and Perisphere. What kind of triangulation is that? I’ll be going back to the library or bookstore.
I remember being in the upstairs room at the Eagle building with all the old archival books and the big windows overlooking the printing presses when the friend who helped me get that job told me about Tom Hanks and his wife getting infected.
We were both starting to shake in our boots a little bit.
From big books of bound newspapers back to a tiny book of handwriting, my Dad’s sister who never married her dear Catholic gentleman friend noted that she’d certainly thought long and hard about it.
A key phrase sealing the deal against being married by a priest was that such a cleric speaking at a gathering made her very angry when he said, “The Holy Ghost is not with Protestants in missionary work in China.”
I wonder if there are missionaries in China now and how the coronavirus restrictions have been impacting their endeavors. Hopefully truth and light can also go viral.
Kate Josephson worked as a church secretary in Red Wing. She seeks out religious experiences where she goes.
