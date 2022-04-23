It continues to surprise me how often I find a downed Mylar balloon in our scruffy woods in rural Goodhue County.
I admit, I moved the bright turquoise ribbon from about three feet away on the other side of the deer path to position it closer to its former travel mate. After taking this picture I prayerfully tied it to a nearby twig.
There was another time when I found a ribbon with perhaps just a remnant of a balloon attached. I also tied that to a branch. It was purple. Near that same spot but at a different time I looked down to see the perfect orb of a white marble right in the middle of the muddy path. Those two items together would have made a nice Lenten display.
I did not see any of the bright red coil mushrooms barely protruding out of the earth that often appear for a short duration about this time of year. That’s been more of a Good Friday thing. Thinking about those colorful cylindrical shapes today reminds me of the eternal flame at the church where I used to work. It is almost more demystification than I prefer that the custodian showed me how to fill the oil canister in his absence. That thing gets hot.
I recently took the old wax out of a couple of red glass votive candle holders. They now collect a lot more sunlight on the windowsill.
Another surprise of a more incriminating nature on the same day of this little discovery is how long it took me to realize I was looking at a slide backwards. I could tell from the expression on my twin brother’s and my faces that we thought we were doing something either fairly clever and/or to humor Mom. I imagined it had something to do with our birthday. Sure enough, it makes a lot more sense the other way around with the smaller number first.
A couple days later, my husband and I attended a birthday party at our neighbor’s spacious condominium across the hall. The honoree’s age now has the largest digit first. There was a single Mylar ballon in attendance. There was conversation, even singing, and a jellybean dispensing crocheted rabbit.
Those red votive candle holders might now make good jellybean dishes. They would have been involved in some of our birthday celebrations years ago, along with an angel food cake that had cooled inverted on a green 7-Up bottle. How time flies.
There may even have been a balloon or two.
