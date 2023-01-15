As I was sitting there trying to decide what to do next, I scrolled through the headlines of a major national publication and thought, wow, that building looks a whole lot like the old one on the campus where I went to school in the Twin Cities.
I imagined looking out a couple of the windows where I had been on various occasions. Then I realized, it really was that very same old building. The story intrigued me. It was about art and religion.
After I finished reading the article and some comments, I listened to a sermon then in progress at one of the local churches of the same denomination that’s affiliated with this particular institution of higher learning.
I tuned in just in time to hear, “Some research was done.” He was talking about the Magi — the three wise men.
On Epiphany day, I’d had the impromptu epiphany that the original one had been a matter of great study … star charts and such. I decided to pay attention more closely to some of the things that came across my stream.
I liked the idea of star words and heard pros and cons about King cake.
I liked the idea that “one step back” provides energy for the next two forward. I also appreciate the comment that “time is often a character in poetry.”
There was even an article about the three magics. It was large in scope.
The first “magic” was the history of writing stuff down so others could learn from it.
The second was the science of figuring stuff out from specific observation and then making reasonable generalizations.
The third was how lots of data can be used to make accurate predictions that may elude human understanding.
But I like to understand stuff … variables and contingencies and circumstances.
Elsewhere, I heard a good distinction made about attitudes: optimism sees problems as temporary and specific; pessimism, permanent and pervasive. Also worth bearing in mind is that it’s “nature and nurture” — not one versus the other. Even “grit” they said is partly biological.
Then there was the story about the bricklayers. When asked what they were doing, the first craftsman said that he was merely laying brick; the second one, thinking on a larger scale, said he was constructing a church; the third one more loftily declared he was doing nothing less than building the house of God.
There’s a picture in the article about the art controversy that showed a brick wall. I imagine I’ve been in that room. “Intent” and “impact” play big roles in that whole discussion. As a church leader said in a pre-recorded message, “A whole lot of life can and will happen” between now and then. And the magic of understanding is yet ongoing.
Kate Josephson worked as a church secretary in Red Wing. She seeks out religious experiences where she goes.
