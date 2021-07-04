I’d come upon the building from various directions on previous sojourns. St. Paul’s United Church of Christ is situated on a triangular piece of land located a few miles out of Ellsworth bordered by busy roads.
My arrival went well in accordance with my hopes and preferences. I had a couple minutes to walk around the big outdoor cross and then step through the doors with even just enough time to take a short detour on my way from the guestbook to the sanctuary. Following the nice woman who’d come in right behind me — after a brief exchange about pens and hand sanitizers — I couldn’t pass up a big sign pointing to an onsite library. I didn’t quite make it to the books, but enjoyed being stopped short by the view of the stained glass window at the end of the hall. One of the small red accent flourishes near the central dove was more illuminated by the sun than its counterparts.
Then there was all the colorful yarn closer to the worship space including completed shawls hanging on display. And we learned later there were pies in a cooler on a pew in the back.
The way I’d entered the building had me arriving at the front of the sanctuary near the piano and its player issuing forth soothing music. Nodding at a few folk, I scouted out a viable exit through some big doors near where I took a seat in the back with a good view and lots of legroom.
The gentleman giving the message on June 27, “Williams” as he referred to himself during the sermon, mentioned how he likes his “space,” too. Readings and remembrances reflected on the balancing, calming and encouraging nature of “compassion.” He relayed a story from Army days where his frustration was allayed by kind words.
I knew a scripture passage would most likely be about the woman being healed by touching Christ’s cloak. Clothing is often more than just a covering. The web page mentions dressing comfortably. Sometimes I prefer somewhat the opposite — something a little “better” to change out of in an hour, which I wouldn’t necessarily enjoy wearing for much longer than that.
I wonder if Jesus’ cloak that day of the healing included any colorful stitching to go along with all the power he compassionately portrayed and generously emanated — calling on us to do likewise.
