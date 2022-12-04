Maybe it’s a good thing I never found the recording online for the Thanksgiving Eve church service I attended. I feel like I was perhaps singing a little too loudly way in the back and may have hit a few audible clunkers.
All the more reason to scurry out the side door. But there were a number of lovely people in attendance it would’ve been good to greet. Including asking the one gal if she’d meant to FaceTime me (a missed call) or if that had been unintentional.
The Sunday before, I’d slipped into a different church service and was optimistic about the title of the upcoming hymn. The version I’m familiar with includes a few simple notes on one short syllable – but the praise band was doing something different. Drat.
And my view of the stained glass windows wasn’t quite the dramatic aesthetic I was going for. There was some pretty sunlight on the pale blue glass bowl of the baptismal font and the nicely combed white hair of someone a few pews ahead of me.
I’d enjoyed the swell of in-unison chuckles to some well crafted laugh lines in the sermon from the packed house congregation. And the camaraderie of the guys I sat next to was heartening. But I headed out before communion.
Putting the bulletin in my pocket when I got outside, I realized I must’ve drop-kicked my gloves on the way out. And I’d just been so pleased to find that pair when I got my winter coat out of the closet that morning. Ah well. I’d circle back later.
A favorite verse from the scripture reading for Thanksgiving was, “A wandering Aramean was my ancestor.” I’m not sure why I like that, even though I’m sure I like to wander. It kind of seems like a good password phrase one might say to the guard at the peephole of a locked door.
When I went back for my gloves someone had nicely placed them on the windowsill. Thanks whoever.
When I went for a walk by the river early Thanksgiving morning I was cheerfully greeted by someone I’d seen at church before, but not just recently. Nice. A familiar dog walker cautioned me to “stay on the path” so as to avoid the oncoming runners now on the closed road. (I had noticed the orange tape tracks indicating a Sasquatch sized trotting turkey.)
Just as I cleared the elevator silos, hundreds of runners including kids and dogs were vigorously starting up – with mist over the river behind them and the theme song from Chariots of Fire right there with them.
There was a lone black glove on the sidewalk by the depot. I propped it up on a square tip of the metal railing, stepped back, and appreciated the simple yet friendly display.
