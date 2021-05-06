Since I’d already read the meditation in my inbox and listened to the bookmarked Bible podcast, I realized that what I most wanted to seek was a wall of color. I didn’t think I would actually be stepping into a church to look at stained glass. So, I decided the mural on the side of a local Laundromat would do just fine. It was time to further appreciate its whimsy.
I first saw it well over a year ago. I happened to be fortunate enough to see a pleasant looking fellow heading over to the wall with a pail of paint to apply the finishing touches.
From my rolled down car window I asked him, “What does it all mean?”
Seeming to think about it for a moment, he postulated, “Anything’s possible.”
A woman on the sidewalk said to me somewhat confidentially that it must be a really light rhino. I said, “Or really strong butterflies.”
Sunday when I turned around from taking this picture, I was delighted to see a windowsill full of colorful butterflies and white angels with words about beauty and kindness written on their wings. (The angels not the butterflies, but that would work, too.)
On the way over, there were white violets blooming in sidewalk cracks and deep purple ones in green grass by dandelions bursting forth bright yellow. There was the smell of fresh mowed grass with a waft of tumbling dryer sheets being vented into the air from somewhere.
On the way back, I finally added a book to one of the little library boxes nearby and took out a small soft-covered devotional. Helping myself to a seat in a public area by some multi-colored tulips I opened the little book to the day’s date. The entry talked about good things being returned to you “filtered through God’s wisdom and providence” — implying a sometimes elusive organizational system.
I’d just heard part of a story on the radio the day before about the confounding containers and conveyors at a mega company‘s “fulfillment center.” There seemed to be some correlation in my mind — unseen forces at work.
I’m hoping for increased spiritual fulfillment more so than obtaining some of the popular ludicrous items described from people’s order forms. And I’m not even in a big rush to receive it all at once.
