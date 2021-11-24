Church Mouse, Catching some good air

I have to admit, this isn’t the church I thought I was “going to” online. I also have to admit I quite enjoyed the whole experience — except maybe for something new my phone camera was doing when I drove over to Hastings to take a picture … an icon appeared for which I could find no complete easy explanation.
When the countdown for Branchline Church reached 0, there was a rather dramatic fade to black, which made a good backdrop for the upbeat announcements, including a shoutout to veterans, a reminder to pick up gift list tags for Christmas presents for residents of the local veterans’ home, and a request for people to “open arms” at the Thanksgiving eve blood drive.
The vocalist accompanying himself at the keyboard was wearing a tighter knit stocking cap much farther back on his forehead than how I was wearing mine at home. Before singing “let there be wonder,” he invited us to think of “one good thing.”
Out my window I noticed a fisherman walk by with his colorful bobber bobbing. I caught myself playing the air snare drum with my ink pen. And after I stepped away to grab my coffee cup I noticed the curves of my open notebook looked like a seagull in flight.
Pastor Randy, wearing jeans and a cardigan standing behind a graceful small round table preached about worrying less and living more — luxuries not being the answer. He joked about traveling on an airplane and smelling lobster being served on the other side of a curtain to first class. I’m not sure I’ve heard the expression before about how “a luxury once experienced becomes an expected necessity.” He harkened back to the dreadful days of having to use a crank to roll down your car windows.
Someone from another country once told him that being able to make any choice means you’re rich in terms of most of the world. (I have been aware of enjoying deciding whether to wear my stretched out black t-shirt or my cozy dark blue t-shirt as much as when I used to scrutinize more professional outfit choices.)
“More air” is often the answer. That’s what he needed to pour his doughnut shop coffee into a ceramic mug — and the Holy Spirit often encourages us to contribute to others. Note: there’s a clothing drive coming up.
A closing quote was, “Make it your ambition to lead a quiet life.” Taking care of yourself and saving for retirement was encouraged. We were also told people should “not steal” — rather, “do something useful with your hands to be able to share with others.” But the concept of enough needn’t be inflated by shallow bragging rights. We were reminded there is freedom and joy and thanks in giving.
