When this sign got put up I do not know. It describes the organizing, equalizing and innovative properties of congregating boat houses together. I didn’t read it the day I took this picture, but I was able to make out most of it on my phone later.
As I stood there, I admired the name of a nearby boat. On it was inscribed a few words about flying (out of) the coop, complete with a foreign language flourish.
I tried to remember the name of a boat kept at Colvill by a project manager I’d worked with in St. Paul. I’m pretty sure it’s called “Not Again.” Her daughter had a wedding reception at the park building there the summer I was helping with the huge clerical project. I hope I didn’t talk about work too much.
The only other time I’d been in that building was for the high school graduation party of the daughter of a woman who was a custodian when I worked at the church. The capable cleaner also made awesome caramels, and her mom (who had a consistently neat hairdo) was council president at one point.
Once the metro job came to mind I was soon thinking of the very nice young lawyer I reported to for a few minutes each morning. We must’ve been talking about some church adventure because I recall him sharing that as a kid when they were running late for church on Sundays his mom would quip that they were “speeding for Jesus.”
That’s a nice thing about all the recorded church services nowadays — they’re available 24/7. I still like getting into church buildings though. A few weeks back I was going to slip into the balcony of a nearby church only to discover the service time had changed by half an hour and the inside door was closed.
I did however enjoy sitting for a moment on an old piece of upholstered furniture in the entryway, admiring the intricately carved wooden arm rests. I caught a few words of the sermon live and then later found it in its entirety online.
Exploring a nearby college town one Sunday in October, I was able to slip into the chapel on the campus where the lawyer had gotten his undergraduate degree. I liked the colorful long, narrow banner and the small bits of bright color in the stained glass window above the choir loft behind the lectern.
There was a square box with a tissue fluffed up by the pulpit — making it seem like the whole place might still see some frequent use.
I’d noticed a young woman open the farthest right of the front doors while I was on the sidewalk about a block away. She’d left her soft cloth backpack on the table in the front vestibule as she and another voice retreated farther into the building.
No speeding, just nice and easy.
