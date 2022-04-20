Stumbling around in the wee hours had me connecting physically with the corner of the dining room table. I made a mental note to anticipate a bruise. I’m willing to consider it a souvenir of sorts. My big floppy footwear — not rabbit slippers — is somewhat cumbersome.
Managing to adjust the blinds for an optimal view of the full moon, I pulled out a chair and sat down in the soft light.
It wasn’t too much longer before I turned on the coffee pot. Not too long after that I tied on my hiking boots. Since I didn’t lace them all the way up, the extra long loops of the bows did remind me of rabbit ears.
We arrived at the state park parking lot in plenty of time to take the plastic wrap off the big cookie and pour ourselves some coffee, which made a uniquely inviting sound enclosed in the vehicle. It was freezing out.
There was frost sparkling among trimmed twigs on the ground as we started back to the car, heading out on a pelican quest. Along the way a couple of smallish metal crosses high in the sky reflected the light of the rising sun.
There was a solitary figure patrolling the empty docks at one marina, with a delicate v-shaped wake rippling behind the big bird’s slow and methodical paddling in the river. At another marina there were dozens of the big white bundles of beak and feathers huddled together in tight-knit groups. Good viewing.
We had just enough time to make a fresh pot of coffee and hurry out to the street corner to hear church bells ringing throughout the community.
A solitary figure in the park handed out a few sheets of paper. Later a group huddled together — not as tightly as the pelicans but wearing more colorful outfits — and joyously sang their alleluias. Good newsing.
Little did I know that when I took my phone out of my jacket pocket later there would be a short video of my youngest niece in a cinched waist dress reverently belting out “Hallelujah.” There she was in the choir loft of our hometown church — projecting an ageless song throughout the generations.
