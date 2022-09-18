The slant to the sunlight reminded me that the autumnal equinox is rapidly approaching. Soon the rising sun will line up precisely with the orientation of the gravestones, as they face due east.
I did actually go to Stonehenge once—not at a particularly auspicious time of year. I went to England by myself (although I met up briefly with a friend in London). I wanted to travel to where my maiden name originated. I knew the name of two different villages that had been home to my ancestors. Asking about them at a small tourist information booth I was amused when the native told me, “If you get to one you can spit to the other.” There was, however, the grassy ditch of an old moat in between.
My walk-about there included seeing horses and hedges, cats on stone walls and glass milk bottles by painted doors.
Walking about Red Wing recently, when I happened to be particularly in the mood for a motto, I glanced up from an alley at a small plain church window and saw a sign facing outwards that states, “Do no harm, do good, stay in love with God.”
That seems to imply you first need to fall in love with God.
I may have seen some of that happening during the block party coordinated by local churches. It was damp but not dreary. The little girl in brown braids and pink rubber boots twirled gracefully to the music with the lyrics “I know I’m gonna be.” A man carrying a baby on his arm caught a soft purple ball in the other hand. Young men in purple jerseys posed under awnings with thumbs up smiles.
Many games were underway. There weren’t many umbrellas.
There was a well-attended speaker indoors who said, “We please God when we trust God.” He also referred to Pentecost, with all the spirited commotion incumbent in that original event, set before the backdrop of all the happy commotion going on outside just then.
He concluded by saying we “are” to do what is good—possibly like continuing the recent annual community get together.
