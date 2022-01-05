They grow up so fast. Or so I’m told.
I told my husband at about 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve that I was tempted to go walk around town some more. He helped me decide against it. I wanted to see if the empty manger by the picture window was inhabited yet. We surmised Christmas Day would be a good day for such a display. I did comment that if the baby needed to turn 33 by Easter he wouldn’t be in the manger very long.
The empty cross is iconic. Maybe the empty manger could be, too.
One of my most blatant if not egregious errors at the church job was to print “Come to the ‘manager’” vs. “manger” on one of the Christmas bulletins — in fancy colored ink, no less. As I told the musical director, it wasn’t like that was going to disappear into the ether anytime soon like some vaguely dissonant musical note. Oh well. Like I said out loud more than once, I gave the congregation an almost weekly opportunity to practice forgiveness.
Even though the neighborhood bells were playing “asleep on the hay” at dusk and there was clearly a big gold star and maybe even a turned off spotlight pointed at the manger — nothing.
I remembered Mom had a “spare” baby Jesus. It’s wrapped in a light blue washcloth, lying in a lid of a grocery store corsage. I presumed it was identical to the one on display. Not so. It’s all white, unpainted, for one thing. It’s also clearly a younger version of the Christ child. The one in play on the buffet top assembly looks almost big enough to walk over and greet the wisemen.
Since I still wanted to see the holy symbol on display somewhere out in the world, I decided to take it upon myself to manage a manger moment.
